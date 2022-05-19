Urvashi Rautela has made our jaws drop as she made her debut on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. Her enthralling photographs have flooded the entire internet and captivated the hearts of many. As she made her debut, the actress looked no less than snow-white in her enchanting white dress. However, hearing the price of her gown will keep you up at night.

Urvashi not only captivated her Indian audience but the international media too as she donned a pristine white gown for her first appearance. Urvashi Rautela’s outfit is from the shelves of international ace designer Tony Ward Couture. This one-sided shoulder gown also had a design of grape garland over the waist and a long trail of tulle at the shoulder.

The entire cost of this gown is a whopping amount of Rs. 47 lakhs. Talking about the accessories, Urvashi looked stunning at the 75th Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony, wearing the Exotic Charms earrings, ring, and a bracelet from the Messika by Kate Moss High Jewelry line, which cost 310,000€ (about 2,40,87,387.50 INR).

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021. She is also making her big Hollywood debut along with 365 Days star Michele Morrone in a project which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and directed by 365 Days fame Barbara Bialowas. Urvashi will feature in the Jio studios’ ‘Inspector Avinash” opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role.

The actress is going to play the lead in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2.’ Urvashi will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.

