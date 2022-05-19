Just today the news dropped that Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra had landed himself into trouble once again as the Enforcement Directorate has booked the businessman for money laundering in connection with the adult film racket case.

Advertisement

Before this, Shilpa’s husband and businessman Raj made quite some headlines for his infamous p*rnographic video case, which he had called ‘a witch hunt’. Now amidst all this mishap, three old tweets by Kundra are now going viral amongst the netizens.

Advertisement

It so happens that back in April 2012 Raj Kundra had tweeted some explicit jokes on Twitter which are now going viral. The businessman is getting bashed by the netizens on Reddit for the same amidst the latest ED case reports. One of those jokes read, “Husbd came 2 bed wid Cetzine, Asprin,Combi Water Wife-wats this? H:4 ur cold,acidity& headache W:but i have nothing H:Ok, then lets have s*x!” Another one read, “why was Newton shocked to see a ? N*ked Girl????? Think??? Because something started Moving Upwards which was against the Law of Gravity!”

The third joke by Raj Kundra was forwarded by actress Pooja Hegde herself which read, ‘Hahahahahaha. JOKE OF THE DAY!! rofl “@TheRajKundra: If a man fxxx’s a man, he’s called “GAY” If a man fxxx’s 11 men, he’s called “GAYLE”.”

Reacting to the tweets netizens have so shared their views on it in the comments section. Take a look at some.

One netizen said, “To avoid him Shilpa started doing reality shows.”

While another Netizen said, “This is like some Santa Banta jokes which was prevalent pre-internet era.”

One commented, “The 2nd tweet is a joke on marital rape????”

While the second commented, “Meme account hota toh samajh ata but ye hai kya”

“That gay gayle jokes made me lose my will to live “, one went on to say.

Meanwhile, talking about his recent trouble, As per reports by India Today, the ED has registered a case against Shilpa Shetty’s husband after investigating financial transactions related to the p*rnography case. The reports also claim that not just Raj, but the transactions of all those involved in the case have also been investigated by the ED, and after collections of all the details, they reportedly filed against Kundra last week.

What are your thoughts on the tweets by Raj Kundra, do you find them creepy and shady too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Opens Up About Having No Film Release For 4 Years, Says “I’ve Never Been One To Play Into The Expectation”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram