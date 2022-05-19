Ever since his name cropped up in the infamous p*rnography case last year, Raj Kundra has been in the news. Not only was he questioned for his involvement during the investigation but he also spent close to two months in jail. Now we hear the Enforcement Directorate has booked the businessman for money laundering.

As per reports coming in, the businessman who called his trial in the p*rnographic video case a ‘witch trial’, has been booked by the ED for money laundering in connection with the adult films racket case which surfaced last year. Read on for more.

As reported by India Today, the Enforcement Directorate has registered a case against Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra after investigating financial transactions related to the p*rnography case. As per the report, not just Kundra, but transactions of all those involved in the case have been investigated by the ED. The details of all the accused were collected and a case was reportedly filed against Kundra last week.

While there is no update or confirmation on when Raj Kundra will be summoned for questioning, the report stated that the ED is likely to start questioning next week. The people involved in the adult films racket case, including Kundra, have been accused of cheating aspiring models and actors with the promise of offering roles in web series or Bollywood films by making them make adult films first.

Talking about the p*rnographic case that saw Raj getting arrested last year, it was registered after aspiring actors and models filed a case stating that they were reportedly made to shoot for adult film content under the pretext of landing a Bollywood role. Earlier reports also stated that these actors were threatened if they refused to shoot for nude scenes.

These adult films were reportedly shot in rented bungalows or apartments in areas like Madh Island or near Aksa in Malad. The videos were then uploaded to subscription-based apps which were allegedly being run by Raj Kundra and his associates in and outside India.

