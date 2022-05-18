Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is still staying strong at the box office even after being a month-old release. The film has managed to break some insane records not only domestically but also Worldwide. However, now south actor Siddharth has something to say about it.

The actor who is quite renowned in the south industry as well as for hai contribution to the Bollywood industry now talks about Yash’s recent blockbuster and says that he finds the term pan-India very disrespectful and disturbing. Read on to know the whole scoop.

During a recent conversation with India Today, south actor Siddharth spoke about KGF Chapter 2’s success and he finds it disrespectful to call it a pan-India film. He said, “I find it extremely funny. I’ve been working in multiple languages for more than 15 years, and I’ve been speaking in my own voice. Nobody has ever dubbed for me. I have spoken as a Tamilian in Tamil films, as a local Telugu boy in Telugu films and as a Bhagat Singh in a Hindi film too. So for me, I would like them to be called Indian films because I think the word pan-India is very disturbingly disrespectful.”

Further adding to his statement, Siddharth explained that KGF Chapter 2 should be called an Indian or Kannada film and not pan India. He further added, “And I don’t mean to ruffle any feathers, but it’s called othering. So, if you think that Hindi cinema is the superior industry, other films that are big should be called pan-India because they come from regional cinema, you are wrong. They cater to people across the country as well. But, these films will not be called Hindi films, they’ll be called Bollywood films. What does that mean? Either you respect KGF’s journey and call it a Kannada film. What is this nonsense pan-India film? Otherwise, you respect its impact and you call it an Indian film. You don’t say pan-Indian film, you say Indian film. I don’t understand this word pan – it’s funny word.”

What are your thoughts on the same, do you think Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 should be called a Kannada film or a pan India film, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

