Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead released last week in cinemas. Even though the film received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience, it has been churning out amazing collections at the box office since day 1.

Helmed by Parasuram, SVP has all the elements to rake up moolah at the box office. There’s a vintage avatar of the Telugu superstar along with massy scenes and chartbuster music. It is enough to drive masses to the theatres and the box office numbers are the proof.

As per trade reports, Sarkaru Vaari Paata collected 47.40 crores on opening day but saw a slight in the collection on the following day due to mixed reviews. However, the film picked up the pace on day 3 and saw a decent jump again, earning Rs 21 Crores* on day 4.

The film is also making great strides in overseas markets as well. In the latest report from trade experts, we have learned that Mahesh Babu starrer has managed to collect around a ballpark of Rs 145 crores at the box office worldwide on Monday day 5. SVP has reportedly made moolah approximately Rs 14-15 crores at the US box office.

Meanwhile, the Telugu superstar become quite emotional as he addressed his fans recently during the Sarkaru Vaari Paata pre-release event held in Hyderabad.

Mahesh Babu, who appeared to be very optimistic about the success of his upcoming commercial drama, became emotional when speaking about his fans’ devotion to him. “A lot has changed in the last two years. I’ve lost some of my closest friends (referring to the death of his brother Ramesh Babu), but your admiration for me has never wavered,” he said as tears streamed down his face.

