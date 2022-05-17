It’s game over for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film had a very poor weekend of 12 crores and the writing was clear on the wall there and then. Once growth was minimal on Saturday and then negligible on Sunday, there was no doubt that there won’t be any respite on Monday. This is exactly what happened as the collections came crashing down.

The Ranveer Singh starrer could gather only 1.75 crores* more and to think of it, this is is still a bit better than what it could have been, going by the reports and lack of audience word of mouth. It could easily have been in the vicinity of 1.25 crores and that wouldn’t have been surprising either. That said, even otherwise what has been collected so far is hardly anything to talk about and by the look of things there would be further downslide during the rest of weekdays.

So far, Jayeshbhai Jordaar has collected 13.75 crores and the best case lifetime would be 20 crores. Disaster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

