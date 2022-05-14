Ranveer Singh has an impeccable style of fashion but that’s also one of the reasons he’s often trolled by many. Just not that, there are many bizarre reasons that he and his actress-wife Deepika Padukone are often targeted. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor is now talking about the affect of trolls on him and how he deals with all the negativity.

Not only viewers, but many people at recognizable positions have also trolled Ranveer in the past. Self-proclaimed critic KRK recently made fun of him as he shared a picture of the actor wearing a skirt during a promotional event. He also dragged Deepika Padukone sharing a picture of her in a monokini and said it was Singh who stole her bottomwear.

Reacting to all the hate, Ranveer Singh in a conversation with ETimes said, “So now when people throw shade or drop hate, I understand and sympathise with them. That is coming from a lack of something in them that they find the need to point out something negative. It’s really just a reflection of them, it’s about them and it’s not about me or my wife. When that criticism comes it’s so absolutely baseless that I don’t even subscribe to the idea that it should be put forth let alone be affected by it.”

There are also bizarre rumours revolving around him and his wife Deepika Padukone. Does he even wish to clarify those? “Never, what’s the point. I know the truth. I sleep at night knowing that I operate from a genuine, honest, and good place in my heart. I am a good person and I do good upon others as much as I can, and I know the same about my wife. People say there’s the truth and then there are different perspectives. At the end of the day I know my truth. So how can I be worried at all. Even my fingers have gotten used to scrolling over the hate and find the love messages that I get. Because it’s baseless, I don’t subscribe to it, and it does absolutely nothing to me. It’s means absolutely nothing. I’m the least bit affected by it,” Ranveer Singh said.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar witnessed its theatrical release yesterday.

