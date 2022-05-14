P*rn star turned Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is celebrating her 41st birthday. Her husband Daniel Webber took to social media to share her childhood pic. One netizen thought it was Katrina Kaif while some netizens began to troll her. Scroll down to know more about it.

Advertisement

From an adult star to her entry into Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 5 in the year 2011, to now being a Bollywood and a regional film actor, Sunny has come a long way. She is also a doting mother to her kids Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber, and Noah Singh Weber.

Advertisement

Daniel Webber on Friday decided to drop Sunny Leone’s childhood picture on Instagram. He captioned the picture, “Happy birthday baby. There are no words to sum up who you have become. You are an icon in every way and just when I think it’s not possible, you achieve more and build it all bigger. You are truly an amazing human being in every way. May god look over you everyday and every year. Xoxoxoxo. Love you baby. May your dreams come true. Xoxo From where to where.”

Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel “Dirrty” Weber (@dirrty99)

Soon after Sunny Leone’s picture was shared, Businessman Rizwan Rajan commented on the post, “Happy Birthday Sunny lots of good wishes stay blessed always.” YouTuber Anisha Dixit wrote, “Love the 1st image haha! Happy Birthday.” One fan said, “I thought this was Katrina when she was younger! Happy birthday Sunny.” A third user said, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world. Purest heart.”

While one wrote, “Kisko pata tha ye bade hokr kya karegi,” another one said, “She looked so different in her childhood.”

Previously, Sunny Leone celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary on social media. She recalled how the couple had no money at that time while sharing their wedding pic. She wrote, “11yrs married today! A time where we had no money, less than 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches, and an ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake…” Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Shoots For A Momentous Song Opposite Vicky Kaushal In A Tight-Packed Schedule At The Filmcity – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube