Shah Rukh Khan is back in the business and how! Ever since SRK has announced his next Bollywood films, fans have been waiting with bated breath to know an update about his upcoming films. Days after sharing his first look from Pathaan, SRK treated everyone when he announced his next with Rajkumar Hirani.

The superstar will next be seen in Dunki which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the key roles.

Now here’s the latest update about Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki that fans couldn’t wait for. Latest media reports suggest that before heading to London and Budapest, SRK shot for an extravagant song in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial. Reportedly, it was a 4-day long extensive shoot which is choreographed by ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

A source close to the development spilt the beans and revealed to Pinkvilla, “The song shoot went on for four days, and features some unique steps that Ganesh Acharya is popularly known for. It’s an entertaining number, shot on a large scale and SRK has gone all out for it. It was shot on the same village set in Filmcity. Vicky Kaushal also features in the track.”

The report further states that Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkummar Hirani and team will dash off to London and Budapest, after finishing the Mumbai schedule. The source added, “They have already finished the recce, and have finalised their shooting locations. As of now, they are looking to go there in July,”

While announcing Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan had posted a video in which he had captioned, “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you.”

Dunki is slated to hit the screens on December 22, 2023.

