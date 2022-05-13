Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming action thriller film Dhaakad’s second trailer is now out and is not setting the internet on fire. Not only fans but the B-town members have left flabbergasted with Kangana Ranaut’s role in the film. One such member is filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

RGV, who usually takes it to his Twitter handle to share his views on things, recently reviewed Kangana’s upcoming movie trailer. Read on to know what the filmmaker has to say about the actress’ performance.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently tweeted, in which he expressed his love for Dhaakad’s (starring Kangana Ranaut) second trailer. Expressing his excitement and love for the trailer, RGV compared the actress’ high octane action performance to Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and her ex-boyfriend Hrithik Roshan.

On Kangana Ranaut‘s upcoming film Dhaakad’s second trailer, Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet read, “Ohhhhhhh F…CKKKK #kanganaRanaut is looking @iTIGERSHROFF plus @iHrithik multiplied by 10 ??? ???”

Well, that’s some intriguing review right there.

Not only RGV, Kangana and her upcoming film were lauded and supported by Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan too. The actor had recently uploaded a tweet over the film’s trailer. The tweet read, “Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best #KanganaRanaut

@rampalarjun #SohelMaklai

https://t.co/zqjgHNzPfe”. Ecstatic with this tweet, Kangana claimed that she will now never say that she is alone in the industry.

Talking about the film, Dhaakad starring Kangana along with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutt is all set to hit the theatres on 20 May. The action thriller film is directed by Razneesh Ghai.

Do you think Ram Gopal Varma is right about Kangana Ranaut’s comparison to Tiger Shroff and Hritik Roshan’s? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

