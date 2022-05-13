Kiara Advani has impressed us all since she set her foot in the entertainment industry. Although even she faced some struggles but she is now one of the most bankable actresses. As the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actress opened up about how designers once didn’t provide her clothes due to exclusivities. However, she praised Manish Malhotra for coming to her rescue and the actress even defends Karan Johar against nepotism.

The upcoming horror comedy which is set to release on May 20, 2022, is directed by Anees Bazmee. The film is a sequel to the 2018 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar in the lead, while the latest film stars, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

The actress is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film and in a recent interview with Film Companion, Kiara Advani spoke about the time when designers refused to provide her clothes. However, it was Manish Malhotra who believed in her and came to her rescue. On the other hand, the actress even praises Karan Johar for giving her work when she was new in the industry.

When Kiara Advani was asked what kept her going, the actress told, “At the end of the day, this is a business. I do feel that certain people who’ve reached great heights in their fields, they don’t have to live up to this social norm… So, there’s this thing like, ‘Let’s be exclusive as a brand, let’s not give everyone’, because even as actors, you don’t want to wear what everybody is wearing. Now it’s become international stuff, all that nonsense goes on.”

She added, “At that point, there was this thing, and Manish (Malhotra) is one of those people who never looked at it like that. He never looked at it like, ‘I’ll give somebody something because they’re successful’. Even Karan, I know he gets so much hate for nepotism and all of that, but he took me when I was a nobody, and nobody told him to.”

Kiara Advani also revealed when her talent agency didn’t suggest her name in any of Karan’s films even though they had tie-ups. She recalled, “It took a random party after which he called me the next day and said that he wants to take me in his film,” she added, “These are people who are supremely successful, but they didn’t have that apprehension, they didn’t come to me only because I was successful.”

