Yesteryear actress Mumtaz has given a number of blockbuster hits and charmed everyone with her performances. For the past few weeks, the actress is making news as she’s opening up about her life, relationships and whatnot. In the most recent interview, the actress reacted to the rumours that Rajesh Khanna cried after she got married. The actress claims she didn’t witness that in person as the superstar was too proud a man to tell her in the face.

Advertisement

Their chemistry in every film was loved by many and their bonding even became the talk of the town. The two stars have given a number of hits together, that includes, Do Raaste, Bandhan, Sachaa Jhutha, Dushmun, Aap Ki Kasam and many more.

Advertisement

Recently, Mumtaz sat for an interview with Pinkvilla, where she was asked about the rumours that Rajesh Khanna was upset when she got married and even cried. Reacting to the same, the actress says, “People say so though I wasn’t here. Kaka was too proud a man to say it on my face. But people close to him told me that when I got married and left India, Kaka said, ‘I have lost my right hand’.”

“Apparently, he missed me a lot because we clicked so well and made such a great pair. I visited him when he was unwell. Anju (Mahendroo) was there. Dimple (Kapadia) was there too. The family looked after Kaka extremely well. Even I miss him. When I happen to watch him on TV, I wonder kyun itni jaldi chale gaye,” Mumtaz added.

The actress was even asked the secret behind her chemistry with Khanna, “None of my films with Kaka flopped. We didn’t give a single dud. Shayad hamare sitare milte the. We were lucky for each other. Otherwise, Kaka was a fine actor, who’d acted with so many beautiful heroines and had great songs filmed on him. But every single film of mine with him was a hit. It has to be luck.”

On the other hand, Mumtaz also opened up about if she was upset when her romance with Shammi Kapoor came to an end. The actress says, “I loved him tremendously. I believe Shammiji also loved me a lot. I felt sad that I couldn’t marry him. I was only around 17. He was 18 years older than me. It was too early for me to get married. Mujhe kucch banna tha. We separated with understanding. He didn’t do anything to leave a khalish (ache) in my heart. He was very sweet and caring towards me. But you can’t fight destiny.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Helped His Fan To Ask A Girl Out For Prom & Advised Him, “Treat Her With Dignity Gentleness, Love And…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube