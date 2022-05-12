Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following. He is one of the smartest and coolest Bollywood celebrities. Often his statements and opinions are anything but run-of-the-mill. His unique sense of humour is one of the things that fans love him.

Advertisement

SRK often conducts AMA sessions on Twitter and we just have another opportunity to witness his sense of humour. Back in 2015, a fan wanted to have dating advice from the superstar and his response, as usual, was too good to miss. Scroll down to know.

Advertisement

A user named Sarthak Kher asked Shah Rukh Khan to help him get a date for his high school prom. He wrote, “@iamsrk Sir please help me ask a girl to prom????” To which, the superstar in his trademark humour replied, “@sarthakkher if I ask she won’t go with you….ha ha.”

Take a look at the hilarious conversation below:

@iamsrk Sir please help me ask a girl to prom???? — 🚀 (@sarthakkher) April 7, 2015

@sarthakkher if I ask she won't go with you….ha ha. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 7, 2015

Months later the incident once again came back under the spotlight when Kher tweeted photos of him asking the girl out. Sarthak Kher smartly used photos of his conversation with King Khan, along with a message, “prove him wrong, Prom?” His move seemingly worked and the girl agreed to go on a date with him.

Shah Rukh Khan then a couple of days later responded to his tweets with some advice. SRK wrote, “@sarthakkher treat her with dignity gentleness and love…and pepper it with a bit of humour.”

@sarthakkher treat her with dignity gentleness and love…and pepper it with a bit of humour. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 29, 2015

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to embark on his next project – Dunki, which will be helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. A picture of the superstar along with the filmmaker from the sets of the film is now going viral on social media. In the photograph, SRK and Rajkumar Hirani can be seen happily posing with a few fans.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Picture From The Sets Of ‘Dunki’ Leaked; Netizens React, “Bhagwan Na Kare Ki Koi South Ki Movie…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube