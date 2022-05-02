Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for YRF’s Pathaan. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The team was recently shooting in Spain and the pictures from the sets were going crazy viral on social media. Now, if the recent reports are to be believed, the SRK starrer has been sold to Amazon Prime Video for a whopping amount of 200 crores. That’s correct, you heard it right. Scroll below to read the scoop.

SRK is finally returning to the silver screen after a hiatus of five long years by the time Pathaan will release. Earlier in March, he made the announcement on his social media handles announcing his collaboration with YRF and shared the first glimpse of the film on the same.

Announcing the film, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on his Instagram, “ know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.”

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan is all set to be released on January 25th, 2023 and post the theatrical release, the film’s OTT rights are reportedly sold to the OTT giant ‘Amazon Prime Video’ for a whopping price.

According to Bollywood Life, it’s sold to Prime Video for Rs 200 crores. Yes, you heard it right. The film is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and although there hasn’t been any confirmation to the news, fans are still going gaga over it.

Meanwhile, on the work front besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is also collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for his next titled ‘Dunki’.

