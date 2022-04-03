He is known as King Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood and he rules over millions of hearts across the globe. Shah Rukh Khan may have been under a lot of pressure when his son Aryan Khan was caught up in a wildfire of sorts, and in a questionable situation at that, but his fans stood by him. Needless to say, SRK is going to set the screens on fire with his comeback, Pathaan.

Pathaan is a much-anticipated awaited film directed by Siddharth Anand. The film stars him alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Is it, however, going to finally mark a success for SRK post the Zero debacle? We spoke with Bengaluru-based astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, and here is what he has predicted for Shah’s comeback.

Guruji shared with us exclusively that “the film (Pathan) would be a massive hit. It will be a box office smash, and the actor will be back with a line of super hits. There will be a lot of hype surrounding this film, and his performance will be fantastic. In some ways, it could be one of his best films.”

Well, that surely will excite fans further. Most Shah Rukh Khan fans have been praying for the superstar to finally rise and shine on the big screens. Well, only 2023 could tell what exactly happens and whether Pathaan will pass with flying colours.

Besides Pathaan, SRK will also be seen playing a cameo role in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Rajkummar Hirani’s untitled project and Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. He is also coming up with SRK+ and the mystery around it has grabbed many eyeballs.

