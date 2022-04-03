Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi was released in February this year. Alia Bhatt played the titular character and her performance was well-received by the audience and the critics. But did you know she took inspiration from Allu Arjun for Gangubai’s walking style? Scroll down to know more.

SLB’s film is based on S Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and follows the journey of Gangu, who was sold into a brothel in Mumbai’s Kamathipura. The Bollywood actress previously claimed that her character has a lot of swag, right from the way she walks. However, she also feels like her actual walk is like that of a “duck.”

During a conversation with India Today, Alia Bhatt spoke about how she came up with the ‘swag’ walking style as Gangubai. She said that she wanted to change her walking style after watching her paparazzi videos on social media.

Alia said, “When I watch my own paparazzi videos, I feel like I walk strangely, like a duck. I had to make it more interesting. When I watched Pushpa. I was just taken in by Allu Arjun’s inherent swag. Swag has to be felt. It should be recognised as a talent.”

Apart from Gangubai, Alia Bhatt was also seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Although she made a cameo appearance, her performance was well received by the critics and audience. The film was set in pre-independence India and both lead actors played the role of freedom fighters.

The film was released in the theatres on March 25 and has earned over ₹700 crore at the box office. Now Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is scheduled to release on September 9, 2022. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions the film will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Alia Bhatt also has Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

