Actress and reality show judge Malaika Arora sustained a minor injury near one of her eyes after a road accident near Panvel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

Malaika was returning home from a fashion event, about which she had even posted updates on her Instagram account, when her driver lost balance and her Range Rover bumped into three cars on the expressway.

Advertisement

Malaika Arora was rushed to Navi Mumbai’s Apollo Hospital, where she was said to be recovering well, although shaken by the incident, and has been discharged early morning today (Sunday).

Pictures of the car post accident has surfaced online and it seems to have been a destructive scenario. The car may be in a scary situation but good thing is that Malaika Arora is safe with only minor injuries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Apparently, Malla was resting her head on a cushion, which softened the impact of the accident. The local police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter.

Must Read: Do You Know? John Abraham Was Advised To Get His Leg Amputated Due To Gangrene While Shooting Force 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube