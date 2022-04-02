Bollywood actor John Abraham has always had a way with action sequences and his efforts are always visible on the screen as well. Some of his action movies have worked exceptionally well in the last few years and ones like Madras Café and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran also opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. In a recent interaction with the media, the actor revealed how his doctor had advised him to get his right leg amputated after he met with an accident during a shoot.

For the unversed, John’s latest movie Attack hit the theatres this week and it has mostly been receiving mixed reviews from the viewers. The film surrounds a cyber soldier who is willing to give away his everything in order to serve the nation. Apart from Abraham, it features Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles and has been directed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

In a recent interaction with ETimes, John Abraham explained how some action sequences can turn out to be a life-changer. “Some stunts are very deadly. I remember during Force 2 I smashed my knee and I had to get three surgeries. I had gangrene in my right leg and the doctors wanted to amputate my leg. I said, ‘No, you can’t do that’. But thanks to my surgeon in Bombay, Dr Rajesh Maniar; he saved my knee.”

John Abraham further stressed how a false sense of bravery can cause severe harm in such cases. “This was about 7 years back and thankfully it is gone. I’m walking today, I’m squatting today and I’m even more flexible and faster than I was then. I love doing action. Of course, I take a break and I do something that’s different, but I love coming back to action. You need to be careful. You can’t have a false sense of bravado to prove to five people on a set that you can jump from here to there. At times you get hurt and then you become a little more cognizant about the dangers.”, he said.

