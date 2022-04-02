Aryan Khan has been in the news since the witness in his drug case passed away, Prabhakar Sail passed away due to a heart attack and this is surely going to be a huge blow for NCB. Amidst it all, Shah Rukh Khan’ son is currently being mocked over always maintaining an angry young man face. Scroll below for all the details.

Last night of IPL 2022 witnessed KKR mark its victory against Punjab Kings. Suhana Khan, brothers Aryan and AbRam along with BFF Ananya Panday were amongst others in attendance. The girls were cheerleading in matching tank tops with Kolkata Knight Riders’ logo on it.

Many pictures have been going viral where Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan could be seen blooming with happiness after KKR marked its victory. The budding actresses even shared pictures of AbRam with his fingers crossed and called it the ultimate magic. But all eyes have been on Aryan Khan and his serious looks as far as the netizens’ radar is concerned.

As soon as the pictures of the star kids from IPL 2022 match went viral, many pointed out on how Aryan Khan is never smiling. His sister Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday, on the other hand, were visibly ecstatic.

A user wrote, “Ye aryan kvi hasta nhi h kya😮😮 kbi inka pic haste huye nhi dekhi mai”

“Ye Aryan hamesha dukhi kyu rehta hai,” wrote another.

A user commented, “Does Aaryan khan has any syndrome of not to Smile…”

“Ye Aryan kabhi Hasta q nhi hai fillings nhi hai Kya,” wrote another.

A fan joked, “When I see aryan khan I really think money can’t buy happiness”

Check out the viral pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Well, Aryan Khan may be smiling reading the funny comments though, isn’t it?

