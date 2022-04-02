Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is well known for being blunt and honest about her opinions. Her altercation with Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is well known. She called him ‘flag bearer of Nepotism’ on his show. But did you know, she also once targetted Ranbir Kapoor by calling him a “serial skirt chaser.” Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

The Judgementall Hai Kya actress often engaged in Twitter battles with Bollywood stars. Who can forget her war of words with singer-actor Diljith Dosanjh? Her attack on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is also quite well known.

Advertisement

Back in 2020, when Kangana Ranaut was active on Twitter she launched a scathing attack on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. She not only called Ranbir a “serial skirt chaser,” but also called Deepika a “self-proclaimed mental illness patient”.

Thalaivi actress wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dares call him a rapist, Deepika is a self-proclaimed mental illness patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch, this name-calling is reserved only for extraordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families.”

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet was in response to another tweet that claimed Ranbir bagged a big film such as Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju in spite of delivering flops in the form of Bombay Velvet, Besharam and Jagga Jasoos. He also had the support of the media.

This is not the first time that Kangana has launched an attack on the Brahmastra actor. She even called him dumb for misusing the ‘youngster’ tag to shirk their social responsibilities. During a conversation with Mid-day, she said, “What is this thing of calling them young…Ranbir Kapoor is 37 years old..young kid of the generation. My father was a middle-aged man in that time. And Alia Bhatt is turning 27…at 27 I was writing dialogues for Queen…I don’t understand what is young thing; unko nahi pata hoga vo bacche hai. Kaunse bacche hai? My mother had three children at 27. This is absolutely unfair. Bacche hai ki dumb hai ki kya hai..You can’t get away with this.”

Must Read: KRK Claims RRR Box Office Numbers Are Fake, Says “It’s Already A Disaster”; Netizens React

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube