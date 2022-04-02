Telugu film RRR and its dubbed versions have lately been taking the internet by storm and looks like it is already breaking multiple records in just a span of few days. The movie is also working well overseas but there are a few internet users that suggest that the box office numbers are false. Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK seems to top this list as he recently shared his thoughts on the Ram Charan-starrer’s box office numbers, calling it a hoax.

For the unversed, this action-drama movie experienced several delays in the last months due to the pandemic and subsequent restrictions put on by the government. The movie finally hit the theatres on March 25th this year and opened to raving reviews from fans and critics alike. It has been directed by Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli and stars actors like NTR Jr and Ram Charan. The movie is not just being appreciated for its larger-than-life action sequences but also for the powerful performances put forth by the cast.

In a recent sequence of Tweets, KRK decided to call out the box office numbers of RRR and looks like the netizens were not very happy with his claims. In the first tweet, he wrote, “Public has totally rejected #RRR and it’s a disaster. But makers are creating fake hype from fake reporting by paid media. So I will prove in my next review that it’s already a disaster. People know nothing how to calculate huge budget of ₹680Cr!”

Public has totally rejected #RRR and it’s a disaster. But makers are creating fake hype from fake reporting by paid media. So I will prove in my next review that it’s already a disaster. People know nothing how to calculate huge budget of ₹680Cr! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 31, 2022

In a follow-up Tweet KRK further mentioned that RRR will only earn a part of what Baahubali did and said, “According to first week collection of film #RRR it is one of the biggest disaster of this decade. RRR budget is two-time more than joint budget of Baahubali and Baahubali2 and lifetime business will be 40% off film #Baahubali2 only.”

According to first week collection of film #RRR it is one of the biggest disaster of this decade. RRR budget is two-time more than joint budget of Baahubali and Baahubali2 and lifetime business will be 40% off film #Baahubali2 only. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 1, 2022

As a response, a bunch of RRR fans started trolling KRK left, right and centre. Some of them questioned his credibility while others called his statements obnoxious. Here’s a look.

Bakwaas bandh kar KRK. Today IMAX morning 11:30 am show was Housefull and all very cheering and hooting while watching this masterpiece film. I toh had gone the second time to watch it and still had a blast. The final forest scene is total goosebumps gnteed scene. Packed theatre! — david (@david87292055) April 1, 2022

Budget is 400 crores and it already collected around 710 crores. Still going strong… Disaster in your dreams 😄 — Srikant M (@SrikantM15) April 1, 2022

Bahubali 1 and 2 ka joint budget 450crs tha.RRR uska dubble means 900cr budget.koi isko pagal khane me chod ke aao plzzz🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Sanjeetkumarsatpathy (@Sanjeet85177449) April 1, 2022

Maths nhi padha kiya bachpan me.. 180cr+250cr=430cr double means 860cr. Itna budget nhi hai RRR ka… Budget nhi collection dekho buddhe.. 710cr collect karna 1 week me koi bachcho ka khel nhi hai.. — Neonn_Diva (@diva_neonn) April 1, 2022

