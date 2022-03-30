RRR is faring extremely well at the box office, especially the Hindi version is performing really good. The word-of-mouth has been fabulous and the trend of weekdays is clearly consolidating it. Now, the film has already crossed the 100 mark in its version, helping SS Rajamouli jump a couple of places upwards in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index, also known as the Directors’ Ranking.

As the Directors’ Power Index revolves around Bollywood films’, we consider only the Hindi version of South dubbed films here. Coming back to RRR, on day 5 i.e. first Tuesday, the Hindi version of the film hit the 100 crore mark. It has now credited Rajamouli with 100 points in the Directors’ Power Index. With the latest addition, the filmmaking maestro has surpassed Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kabir Khan on the list.

With the addition of 100 points, SS Rajamouli now stands at a total of 700 points. The breakdown of 700 points is- 200 points (2 X 100 crore movies including RRR and Baahubali: The Beginning) + 500 points (1 X 500 crore movie with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion). He is now currently in 4th position below Ali Abbas Zafar, Rajkumar Hirani and Rohit Shetty.

Click here to visit the Directors’ Power Index.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR, who essayed the dynamic Komaram Bheem in the film, took to his social media to express his gratitude for the praise coming his way. The actor who penned a lengthy note thanked everyone name by name, expressing how overwhelming it is, to be a part of such a mammoth project. Quoting his press note, NTR shared, “I am touched beyond words”.

“Thank You! All of you heaped praises on RRR and showered us with love since the film’s release. I would like to take a moment to thank everyone who made RRR, a landmark film in my career, possible”, NTR wrote.

