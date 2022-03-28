SS Rajamouli has delivered another box office conqueror after the hurricane called Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. As both have been helmed by the same filmmaker and are of similar grandeur, comparisons were bound to happen. Let’s dig deep down into it with some actual numbers.

No in dreams had thought that Rajamouli‘s latest magnum opus would shatter Baahubali 2’s day 1 record of 121 crores in India. It was supported by logical explanations such as comparatively much lesser hype than the Baahubali sequel. Also, the sequel factor was taken into consideration. But the actual picture shattered all the predictions.

On day 1, RRR made a humongous 134 crores (all languages), taking down Baahubali 2 and registering the biggest ever opening in India. As big films tend to fall on the following days irrespective of word-of-mouth, eyes were set on day 2 and day 3 numbers. However, despite collections going down, the film has scored higher than the Baahubali sequel.

It is learnt that RRR made 87 crores and 86 crores on day 2, day 3 respectively. It stands at a grand Indian total of 307 crores in just 3 days, which is slightly higher than 304 crores of Baahubali 2. The Prabhas starrer had earned 90 and 93 crores on day 2 and day 3 respectively after 121 crores on day 1.

Speaking of the global total, RRR has crossed the 450 crores gross mark at the box office in its first weekend. It earned $9.6 million in overseas, which is slightly lower than Baahubali 2’s $10 million.

