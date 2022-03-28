The most awaited trailer of KGF Chapter 2 has been finally released and fans can’t keep calm to watch Yash aka Rocky on the big screen again. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the trailer launch was held yesterday in Bengaluru and it was a star-studded event. During the event, the lead star spoke about the success of the film and reveals he doesn’t really deserve to get all the credits for the movie.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the second instalment of the two-part series, also features Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in important roles. The film will be released in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

At the trailer launch of KGF Chapter 2, Yash feels that the film’s director deserves more credit than him for making the franchise a huge success, he said, “I am very attached to my industry. I should receive the least credit for my film. Just to see all the legend here, coming for my industry… I am happy we have done something with chapter 1.”

Yash added, “KGF happened because of Prashanth Neel. Lot of people give me credit, but it is bull sh*t. It is Prasanth Neel’s film. He can even make first-timers act as thorough professionals. And he loves his heroes and actors.”

Admiring the cast, the south superstar shared, “Raveena ma’am you are fabulous. Sanju sir (Sanjay Dutt) you are a true fighter. I witnessed it first-hand. He has seen life. Sir the way he committed himself to the project with all he went through in his health. I was scared for him. Yash please don’t insult me. I want to do it and he has taken it to another level. I will always be a fan.”

KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash also admired his leading lady and said, “Srinidhi luckiest heroine. First movie 5 languages. She dedicated 6 years to the film, despite being a new actress.”

KGF 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on 14 April 2022.

