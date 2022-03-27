National Award-winning director Seenu Ramasamy on Saturday disclosed that superstar Rajinikanth, after watching his upcoming film ‘Maa Manithan’, had congratulated him wholeheartedly.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Seenu Ramasamy said, “I did not disclose that you (referring to Rajinikanth) had watched ‘Maa Manithan’ in January and had called me up over phone to congratulate me for my film.

Advertisement

“Had I disclosed then that you had called, they would have said that I was doing it to sell my film,” Seenu Ramasamy wrote.

Maa Manithan director Seenu Ramasamy added, “The very fact that you (Rajinikanth) watched the film was a blessing. That was enough for us.”

The director also went on to disclose that now the film had been sold and that its release date too had been finalised.

Producer R K Suresh, who is releasing the film, tweeted in Tamil, “Crores of thanks to ‘Maa Manithan’ Rajinikanth for appreciating our film ‘Maa Manithan’.”

Must Read: Radhe Shyam: Prabhas Returns A Chunk Of His Huge Fee To Compensate Film’s Disastrous Box Office Run?

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube