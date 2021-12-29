Director Seenu Ramasamy’s eagerly awaited family drama ‘Maa Manithan’, featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi and actress Gayathrie in the lead, has been cleared by the Censor Board with a ‘U’ certificate.

The actor took it to his social media to make the announcement. He said, “Feel-good family drama-thriller #MaaManithan censored with clean ‘U’. Releasing very soon!”

Vijay Sethupathi’s film has been garnering attention for a lot of reasons including the fact that this will be the first film for which both music director Ilaiyaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja will be jointly scoring the music.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi plays an auto driver called Radhakrishnan in the film which will have actress Gayathrie playing Sethupathi’s wife.

The film, which was completed in the early part of 2019, is expected to hit screens soon.

Other than this, Actor Vijay is to play the lead along with Katrina Kaif in the upcoming thriller ‘Merry Christmas’ that is to be directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Confirming the amazing news, well-known industry expert Taran Adarsh tweeted, “It’s official.. Sriram Raghavan directs Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Merry Christmas’. Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif essay principal roles in ‘Merry Christmas’. Filming of this thriller – directed by Sriram Raghavan – has commenced in Mumbai.”

