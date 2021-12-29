The makers of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer ‘Liger’ plan to ring in the New Year with the release of behind-the-scenes stills from the movie while they will also unveil a special Instagram filter on December 30.

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Liger’ have kickstarted the promotions as they usher in the first glimpse of ‘Liger’.

In the video released by the team, the voice-over hints at the release date of the first glimpse of the movie.

“Witness The Madness. Unleashing The Beast To The Nation… Glimpse On December 31st at 10:03 AM”, the message conveys.

‘Liger’ is to mark Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda’s maiden pan-India movie, which is helmed by Puri Jagannadh.

The movie also marks boxing legend Mike Tyson’s debut in Indian cinema and introduces Ananya Panday to the south film industry.

‘Liger’, which deals with Mixed Martial Arts, is nearing completion.

In association with the banner Puri Connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta together are the producers.

Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play important roles in ‘Liger‘, which is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film’s producer Karan Johar had previously taken to Instagram to make the announcement about it’s release date. He shared a poster, which read: “Liger saala crossbreed. The pan Indian movie is ready to splash its blood, sweat and entertainment. Releasing in theatres worldwide on 25th August 2022. Catch a glimpse of the madness on 31st December.”

“This New Year aag laga dengay.”, he added.

