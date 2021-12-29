Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 was recently released in theatres and the film is receiving a positive response from all corners. Ranveer Singh, who played the role of Kapil Dev, was praised by critics and the audience for his performance. Now the actor becomes emotional over the positive response.

The sports drama was originally scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, but the release date was postponed several times due to the casting and pre-production works that delayed filming and the COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to the delay in the release.

Now during a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer Singh revealed that he doesn’t like crying in public. However, now he could not help but get emotional at the love his new film 83 is receiving. He said, “I don’t like to cry publicly. If it happens, later I feel very embarrassed about it. I feel like expressing is good. I feel like I just cry too easily nowadays. Maybe it’s what I see happening around in the world due to the pandemic; that made me just very emotional.”

He further added, “It’s a wave, tsunami, the love that is coming my way, I am overwhelmed. It’s a miracle that I became an actor.” the actor then trailed off as tears welled up in his eyes.”

When asked about why that is, Ranveer Singh replied, “Look at the fact, what chances did I have at succeeding?” Wiping his tears, he said, “What do I say? How do I react to messages like this? What people are saying about me and what they’re saying about the film and what they felt and the way they are expressing them. I have never received so much love before. I have done good movies and some memorable characters. But this is another level. It’s very special and I know that this will not happen always. That’s what makes 83 so special.”

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film takes the audience through the journey of the Indian team making history by winning the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone plays the role of Romi Dev. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, and Adinath Kothare.

