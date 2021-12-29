The pandemic due to COVID has disrupted the release of the majority of the films, while some producers are yet to decide dates; there are others who have already announced the release dates of their upcoming projects. For next year, Ajay Devgn has already locked Eid for his mega project Runway 34 with Amitabh Bachchan. However, before announcing the dates, Ajay reportedly called Salman Khan to avoid a clash with his upcoming film, Tiger 3.

Although every year, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor releases his films during the festival, however, the superstar recently announced that his spy thriller will be released on Christmas.

As per the report by Pinkvilla, a source close to Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan revealed, “Salman and Ajay may not make a show of their close friendship in public but both are always there for each other. Ajay always appears on Bigg Boss which Salman hosts to promote his films and their camaraderie is obvious to all. Ajay usually likes a Diwali or Independence Day (August) or other holidays for his releases. Everyone knows that Eid is a date specially reserved for Salman but this time there were no big releases on April 29, 2022.”

The source further added “Ajay Devgn called up Salman Khan and asked him if he had any releases on Eid – especially Tiger 3 which is on the verge of completion. T3 is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. Salman said it looked unlikely that he would have any Eid releases next year. So, Ajay checked with him before announcing Runway 34’s release date for Eid. If a Salman Khan movie was coming on April 29, there was no way that Ajay would have released Runway 34 on the same day because for the two actors’ friendship is more important.”

Initially, many believed that the Radhe star might release the spy thriller on Eid but recently during the media interaction on his birthday, he himself said that the film will be released on Christmas.

“Interestingly, Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala are close friends too. One wonders if Sajid wanted the Eid date (for Heropanti 2) and having heard from Salman that Ajay was planning the same date, changed his too, as Eid is a massive weekend date for a release? With the pandemic, many producers are having to push back their films. If only other actors and producers would learn from Ajay and Salman and consult each other before announcing their release dates too, it would make everything so much better for the film industry.”

Earlier the Ajay Devgn starrer was called May Day, in November, the actor announced the change in title, and now it’s called Runway 34. Apart from Ajay, the film also features, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Carry Minati, Aakanksha Singh, and Angira Dhar.

On the other hand, Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 will also feature Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo.

