Ever since the inception of Bollywood, one constant debate remains around nepotism. Someone like Kangana Ranaut has always been bold about it and slammed Karan Johar for only giving chance to star kids. But there are actors like Shahid Kapoor, who still had to struggle their way through.

As most know, Shahid is the son of legendary actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem. But that didn’t help him in any way when it comes to building a career in Bollywood. He made his debut with Ishq Vishk and struggled his way to be where he is today. In fact, in 18 years, it is the first time that the actor has collaborated with his father for the film, Jersey.

While promoting Jersey, Shahid Kapoor was recently asked about his take on the nepotism debate. Talking about himself and co-star Mrunal Thakur, he told Bollywood Bubble, “We never really had the opportunities that you’re saying. People think about it like that, I think people can sense it, I mean we didn’t get a launch like that.”

Just not that, Shahid Kapoor also confessed that he doesn’t think he was “exceptional at an early age, he is getting to his best now.”

The actor has done exceptional work in his career with projects like Jab We Met, Padmaavat, Udta Punjab amongst others but has also struggled with some massive flops.

It was in 2019 when he revived his fame with Kabir Singh, which created a lot of debate but was loved by the masses.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Jersey. The film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri has witnessed another setback due to the rise in Omicron cases across the country. The release date has been pushed and the announcement was made yesterday.

