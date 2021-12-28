Shahid Kapoor is all set to rock the theatres after a gap of two years. His last release was Kabir Singh, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Now, the actor is geared up as his Jersey releases this Friday. But is doing back-to-back remakes really a good choice? Here’s what the actor has to say.

Remakes had always been a safe bet for Bollywood. However, there’s always a sword of criticism and comparison hanging on ahead. The same thing was said about Shahid when he signed Jersey just after giving a blockbuster like Kabir Singh. For the unversed, both are the remakes of South Indian hits.

However, keeping aside all the negativity, Shahid Kapoor says that there’s no point in saying no to a film, only because it’s a remake. He even shared how Mira Rajput helped him before when Kabir Singh was offered.

While talking to ETimes, Shahid Kapoor said, “Why not do a remake? Art is very fluid. People who critique art create certain boundaries for themselves. We all do, actually. We create boundaries which are limiting. I think the most interesting thing about art is that it’s limitless. Shakespeare had said that there is no story that has not been told before.”

Talking about Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor said, “It’s not like I am looking out for remakes. It was an opportunity that came my way. Arjun Reddy was the first remake I did. Mira (Rajput, his wife) had seen it and said that I’d be a fool to let it (Kabir Singh) go. I was tempted and yet, unsure. But I did it. And I enjoyed myself. I have a lot of respect for the fact that it is not that easy to do remakes or adaptations.”

We’re glad that Shahid’s risk paid off really well and we wish, his Jersey to become a winner!

