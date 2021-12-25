The Kapil Sharma Show witnesses celebrities gracing the couch every weekend. Adding to the list this weekend is Shahid Kapoor along with Mrunal Thakur. The duo will be seen promoting their upcoming flick, Jersey. But it is Krushna Abhishek and his Kabir Singh references that are leaving viewers in splits. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, there is a scene in Kabir Singh where Shahid Kapoor calls girls to his flat. Eventually, when he finds no option to sleep around, he ends up putting a fist full of ice cubes in his pants. It definitely turned out to be a shocking scenario for many viewers.

Krushna Abhishek in the upcoming The Kapil Sharma Show episode will be seen taking a dig at Shahid Kapoor over his Kabir Singh act. In a promo shared by the channel, he could be heard saying, “Aap bohot achche artist hai. Ek cheez main aapko batana chahunga. Glass mein baraf dala jata hai aur aise piya jata hai (You are a very good artist. I want to tell you one thing. You put ice cubes in a glass and then drink)”

Kiku Sharda interrupted and mentioned how it was something so basic that Krushna Abhishek was suggesting. To this, Krushna portraying Dharmendra responded, “Tune Kabir Singh nahi dekhi kya? Baraf galat jagah pe daal rahe the woh (Did you not watch Kabir Singh? He was putting ice in the wrong place)”

Shahid Kapoor, as well as, Mrunal Thakur crack up along with the audience as they get the pun!

Check out the viral promo here:

Meanwhile, Jersey is a sports drama, written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film is the Hindi remake of Nani’s Telugu original.

