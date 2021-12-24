Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput came from Patna to the city of dreams, Mumbai, with the love of acting running in his veins. In a short span of time, he achieved a lot of fame and success. While many still remember him as ‘Manav’ from Pavitra Rishta, he made a name for himself in Bollywood as well.

Advertisement

Sushant gave films like M.S Dhoni, Kai Po Che, PK, Chhichhore to name a few. Several of his fans loved his performances but they loved him more for simplicity and humbleness. He always valued true relationships and friendships.

Advertisement

Sushant Singh Rajput was extremely close to his family and especially, his mother, who had passed away while he was in school. A decade ago, he paid a tribute to his late mother in his own sweet way on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 4. It was following his big debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che.

In the video below, SSR was seen dancing with his choreographer on Luka Chuppi song from the film, Rang De Basanti. He left the audiences, the viewers and the judges in tears. The star even broke down in tears on stage while performing. His then girlfriend Ankita Lokhande rushed to the stage to console him.

Sushant Singh Rajput is heard saying, “I had always wanted to do this as I lost my mom in 1992. Even my smallest of achievements used to make her happy. She used to be very happy with all the small things I used to do. She would be very happy if she was alive today. I talk to my mom in this performance that everything she wanted for me is happening now but she is not there.”

Take a look at the video below:

A week before Sushant‘s untimely demise, he had shared a black-and-white picture of his mother alongside a monochrome picture of himself on his Instagram handle. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two. Maa.”

Must Read: When Kamal Haasan Took A Direct Dig At Aamir Khan: “I Have Been More Socially Responsible…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube