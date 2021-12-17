Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been quite vocal on social media and her followers love the way she maintains her feed. She often posts about the cause #JusticeForSSR, which was a trending topic in the year 2020. In the most recent development, she shared a beach picture on her feed, and looks like SSR fans were not happy with it.

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Even though most evidence suggested that the artist had committed suicide, there were a few clues that suggested otherwise. Fans demanded a probe into the case but the topic faded away due to lack of evidence. Some SSR fans have still been fighting for the cause as they strongly believe the actor did not succumb to depression.

On December 15, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a bold picture from an empty beach. In the pic, she was spotted wearing a maroon co-ord set which was paired with minimum accessories. The semi-sheer bralette was paired with simple shorts which stood in contrast with her blonde hair. Shweta was seen looking away from the camera with a smoldering expression on her face.

Shweta Singh Kirti also added a poetic caption to the post which said, “This has to be my favorite poem…❤️’O crow ! come and peck all this Flesh bits by bits, this skeletal frame of mine, But do leave these two eyes untouched as they are yearning to get a glimpse of that beautiful beloved of mine “ – Sheikh Farid”. Have a look.

In the comments section, SSR fans have mentioned how disappointed they are with the lost #JusticeForSSR cause. Some fans have used the hashtag to amplify the issue while others have criticized Shweta.

“Fans are going mad waiting for #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput & his sister is in her own world☹”, a comment read.

“Sush ko justice mile ga bhi ya nhi…🙏🏻🙏🏻”, another said.

Another user commented, “Hello dear…pls don’t mind…wat is going on in SSR case…..any updates….pls tell na…pata nhi chalraha hai kuch…”

