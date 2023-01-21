January 21st marks the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was found dead in his apartment on Jun 14, 2020, and his death went on to become a major controversy. On the late actor’s birth anniversary, his friends, fans, and family members remembered him by sharing a special post on social media.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty also remembered Sushant on his 37th birth anniversary by sharing a special post on social media and sending him wishes in heaven. The late actor was dating Rhea before his untimely demise, and the duo was reportedly planning to get married as well but destiny had different plans for them. The actress shared two goofy pictures of her late boyfriend which shows how much she still misses him. Rhea captioned the picture as ‘Infinity +1’. However, as soon as the pictures went viral, there were many who left hate comments for the actress. But her fans came out in her support and wrote let her live.

When the viral pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty surfaced, there was a set of people who started trolling Rhea and left hate comments on the post. The actress faced a lot of vilification after the actor’s sudden demise. In fact, many fans blamed her for Sushant’s death and it seems some people still carry that hate for her. One of the users wrote, “Notanki Kahi Ki.” Another commented, “Chudail hai yeh.” However, many came out in her support and advised fellow the netizens to let her live peacefully

One of the users commented, “In dono ko ab jaane do yaar…. Jeeyo aur jeene do.”

Another user wrote, “Bday nahi wish kregi.. to gaaliyaan doge.. wish karegi to bhi gaaliyan de rhe ho… Toxic to asal mein tum hi log ho..…”

Sushant Singh Rajput became a household name after starring in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta. The actor later made his name in Bollywood as well. His sudden death had come as a shock for everyone. He may not be with us right now but he will stay in our hearts forever.

