Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan has often landed in trouble for the controversial statements often made by the host or the guests present at the show. But trading on a lighter note, it did not face so much scrutiny when it first came out. In fact, the show also generates some funny moments as well like this throwback snippet featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta, that we came across recently.

Almost all the celebrities who come on the show are in close or cordial relationships with Karan. Preity and Abhishek are known to be quite tight with the head of the Dharma Production.

In episode 15 of the pilot season of Koffee With Karan in 2005, Preity Zinta and Abhishek Bachchan came to the show where they got candid about their personal and professional lives as usual, like how the show goes! But what was interesting was this particular segment included a buzzer. We hope you know the drill, and for the unversed, anyone who buzzes first would have to answer before even the game began when Preity and Abhishek were handed the equipment, the bubbly actress a naughty comment which left them in splits.

When Preity Zinta and Abhishek Bachchan were handed the buzzer, the former humorously pointed out that the antenna of her buzzer was longer than AB’s, as she said, “Mine is longer than yours.” Abhishek looked at her in disbelief before he sarcastically scolded her and said, “You cannot say this to a guy,” with a smirk on his face. This left them all bursting out in laughter. Obviously, people like us with adorably naughty minds like the actor would know what he meant. AB is known for his wit and humour in real life, which is why he won the infamous Koffee hamper in this episode of Koffee With Karan.

Here is the funny clip from Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan that we found on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entrepreneur Ideology (@entrepreneurideology_._)

For more such funny throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

