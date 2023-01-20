Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu, directed by Shantanu Bagchi, is one of the much-awaited films this year. The film is finally released on the popular OTT platform Netflix. However, hours after the release it is leaked on piracy websites.

Shantanu Bagchi’s film is set in the 1970s, an undercover Indian spy takes on a deadly mission to expose a covert nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan. While Sid plays the role of RAW agent, Rashmika plays the role of his blind girlfriend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to several reports, Mission Majnu is free to download in HD on a number of torrent websites. One of the many movies recently affected by piracy is Mission Majnu. Even after their releases, a lot of movies from the South’s film industry were leaked on social media.

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer leaked online on several websites. The film is now available to watch and download on various websites in HD 1080p, 720p, and 480p. It is also worth pointing out that Koimoi does not promote or support piracy. We would request everyone refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Shantanu Bagchi directed Mission Majnu is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta. The promotion for the spy thriller movie has been going strong, and Rashmika and Sidharth have been sharing the most intriguing information about Mission Majnu.

Before Mission Majnu’s screening, a number of Bollywood stars who weren’t part of the movie’s cast arrived in style. With her appearance at the screening, Kiara Advani, who is rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, stole the spotlight. The actress also encouraged the cast of the movie to take a group photo for the media.

For more updates on Bollywood films, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Neena Gupta Gets Annoyed By People Clicking Her Pictures Without Consent, Slams Them “Main Toh Public Property Hoon…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News