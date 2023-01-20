There have been too many rumours about Akshay Kumar and his massive salary for each film. As most know, he’s the only superstar who’s capable of delivering as many as 3-4 films per year. He is really disciplined and is even known for completing shootings in a time frame of fewer than 40 days. His alleged fee for Cuttputlli was 120 crores. Scroll below as Jackky Bhagnani reacts to comparisons with the sum charged by Shah Rukh Khan.

Akshay has witnessed back-to-back flops this year. Whether it was Raksha Bandhan, Cuttputlli or Ram Setu, none of these films impressed the viewers. Many even criticized the superstar for allegedly charging hum sums and ‘duping’ the producers despite knowing the script isn’t good enough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is also reported that Shah Rukh Khan charges a sum of 35-40 crores per film along with profit sharing. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, took 120 crores for Cuttputli which was 80% of the film’s budget. Reacting to comparisons, producer Jackky Bhagnani told Hindustan Times, “Whoever calculates and reports actors’ fees this way is doing a misinformed calculation to begin with. Every top actor in the industry now has a stake in the films’ profit.”

Jackky Bhagnani continued, “Their overall fee is a function of that stake and how much the film earns on the box office. This is the way it works, whether for SRK or Akshay Kumar or Salman Khan or most leading stars. To compare one actor’s base fee with another actor’s overall profit earning is like comparing apples with oranges”

Furthermore, Jackky also went on to defend Akshay saying “he’s most fair” while charging fees and this is the reason why the producer is collaborating with the actor for the fourth time.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan’s Ticket Rates Get As Low As Rs 55 Only & Some Multiplexes Are Charging Rs 2100 & More, Here Are The T&Cs!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News