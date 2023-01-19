Disha Patani happens to be one of the most popular Bollywood actresses at the moment. The beauty surely knows how to make heads turn with her public appearances and never misses an opportunity to give fashion goals to her fans around the world. Recently, Disha shared a picture of herself donning a leopard print Calvin Klein bra on her Instagram flaunting her s*xy cleav*ge in it and netizens are now reacting to it while dragging her alleged ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Disha enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 56 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a glimpse of her luxurious life to fans on the photo-sharing site while also giving a sneak-peek into her personal and professional life.

Now coming back to the topic, Disha Patani shared a picture on her Instagram account tagging Calvin Klein in the caption. In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a leopard print bra as she flaunts her washboard abs and cleav*ge in it.

Disha Patani’s picture in the CK bra is enough to motivate you to hit the gym right now. Summers are around the corner, start working on that bikini body already.

Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Reacting to her picture on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Tiger ka खाल to dikh rha hai , par TIGER kahi dikh nhi rha hai ?”

Another user commented, “Tiger k sath acha nhi kiya tune.”

A third user commented, “Ab smjh m aaya didi Didi aapki inhi harkaton ki waje se TIGER 🐯🐯 ne aapko choda tha 😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Disha Patani for her latest Instagram upload while also dragging her alleged ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff in the comments section? Tell us in the space below.

