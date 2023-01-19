Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who made his acting debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, is now gearing up for his film Shehzada, which is the remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Amidst this, the latest report reveals that he has rented out an apartment in the Praneta building on Juhu Tara Road, which belongs to Shahid Kapoor.

Before getting married to Mira Rajput and welcoming their daughter Misha Kapoor, Kapoor reportedly purchased the house in 2014. The building’s biggest draw is its proximity to Juhu Beach. They remained in the flat until last year, when they relocated to a posh new duplex in Worli, Mumbai.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Shahid Kapoor has a 3,681-square-foot apartment in the Praneta building that also includes two parking spaces. According to the conditions of the lease, rent would increase by 7% annually. Now the apartment is being leased out to Kartik Aaryan.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor will pay a monthly rent of Rs 7.5 lakh in the first 12 months, 8.02 lakh in the following year, and 8.58 lakh in the following year. The actor has put down a security deposit of 45 lakhs. On January 12, 2023, the stamp duty and registration for the 36-month lease transaction were completed. According to paperwork discovered through zapkey.com, Shahid’s wife Mira Kapoor arranged the deal on the actor’s behalf with Kartik Aaryan’s mother, Mala Tiwari.

In a penthouse with a view of the ocean and neutral colours and lush landscaping, Kartik Aaryan’s new residence provides some of the nicest views of Mumbai’s Juhu beach.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira frequently uploaded family photos and videos shot in their Juhu home showcasing various regions before relocating to their new house in Worli. Given its size and proximity to the ocean, the expansive sit-out area is likely the most popular part of this celebrity home. The sit-out area, which has a peaceful fusion of modern and natural features, is ideal for watching sunsets over the sea on a beautiful lawn.

