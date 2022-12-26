Mira Kapoor who happens to be Shahid Kapoor’s wife is a pretty known name in the entertainment industry now. She has now appeared in a handful of advertisements and also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Mira was mercilessly trolled for getting accompanied by not one but two nannies for her daughter Misha and son Zain and the netizens compared her with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Mira is quite popular on social media with over 4 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a sneak-peak of her lovey-dovey life with actor and husband Shahid and we adore their social media PDA. Now coming back to the topic, it was in 2018 that Kapoor was trolled on the internet as she appeared at the airport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram where Mira Rajput can be seen getting accompanied by the two nannies to manage her kids Misha and Zain. As Mira walked hand in hand with her daughter, the nannies followed her as they held her son.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Now as soon as the video was shared on social media, netizens started reacting to it and a user on Instagram commented, “Trying so hard to be like kareena but u just can’t be like her Mira madam! 👎👎👎👎”

Another user commented, “Apne bacchy ko apni goud m nhi le skti kesi maa h ye..”

A third user commented, “Bewakoof Mira Apne bete ko khud carry nhi Kar sakti thi sirf attitude dikhane aata hai aur Kuch nhi.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Mira Rajput in 2018 and comparing her with Kareena Kapoor Khan? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Nysa Devgn Mercilessly Trolled Over Displaying Her Cl*avage In A Body-Hugging Pink Gown, Netizens Say “Lagta Hai Janhvi Aur Iska Plastic Doctor Same Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News