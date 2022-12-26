Tom Holland has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audience for his portrayal of the friendly neighbourhood of Spiderman. Tom is known for his goofy personality, and he often lands in trouble as he has a hard time keeping secrets. On many occasions, he has spilt the beans in excitement and once, he accidentally revealed the Avenger: Infinity War poster to the public. But all things aside, he is adored by the audience, and his relationship with Zendaya is too cute.

Tom’s Spiderman was first introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: Civil War, after that, he had his three solo movies, and he also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Recently, we came across this old video clip where the trio from the Spiderman movies were being interviewed, and certain references came up that made the British actor blush!

This throwback video clip shared on Instagram features Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Jacob Batalon [Ned Leeds]. The interviewer asked Holland about how in one of the pictures, he tagged Zendaya, but her name has been tagged on his crotch. The Euphoria actress’ expression and Jacob’s reaction were hard to miss making the poor Holland gush and get flustered.

Zendaya even called the photo-sharing app stupid as Tom was trying his hard to make everyone believe that it was just an accident. The whole incident just added to the extra goofiness of Tom Holland’s own self, as if it was almost expected from him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erni ♡︎ (@tomsnapchats)

Both of them reprised their roles in the last Spiderman movie, Spiderman: No Way Home, but unfortunately, things did not end well for the couple there; hopefully, that will not be the case in real life. Fingers crossed!

Both Tom and Zendaya have been really close friends for years, but according to reports, they have been dating for quite some time now, and as per sources, they are in it for the long haul, which means marriage is on the cards.

