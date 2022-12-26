Over the years, Friends has been one of the most watched and successful shows in the history of cinema. The show first aired in 1994 and immediately became a fan favourite show and wrapped up after 10 seasons in 2004. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Jennifer Aniston who played the role of ‘Rachel’ on the show opened up on her n*pple popping off through her stylish wardrobe and gave a savage reply to the fans in her interview. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Aniston’s careergraph changed after she played Rachel on screen and became a fan’s favourite overnight. She’s still considered to be one of the most stylish characters in the history of cinema and we totally swear by her style on the show.

Now coming back to the topic, in 2017, Jennifer Aniston explained the logic behind her n*pples popping off in Friends. But before that, we would take you through the fan theories behind it as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Take a look at it below:

Anyone knows why you can always see Rachel Green’s (Jennifer Aniston) erected nipples in Friends? — බන්ස් | BΛNZ (@__Banz) July 19, 2017

A fan in 2015 tweeted – “Did you know that Friends’ producers told Rachel and Monica to cut holes in their bras to show their n*pples?”

A few fans believed that it was actually Jennifer Aniston’s idea to show off her t*ts and a user on tweeted – “You do know she made wardrobe cut holes in her bras so nips would show.”

Later in an interview with Vogue, Jennifer Aniston broke her silence while dismissing all the stupid theories behind her showing off her n*pples and said, “Yeah I don’t know what to say about that! It’s just one of those things, I guess. I wear a bra. I don’t know what to tell ya! And I don’t know why I’m supposed to be ashamed of them – it’s just the way my breasts are. But hey, OG, I’m not going to complain!”

What are your thoughts on Aniston talking about her n*pples popping off in Friends? Tell us in the space below.

