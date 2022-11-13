Did you know Brad Pitt once called marriage with Jennifer Aniston ‘dull’? The former IT couple of Hollywood has been through several ups and down together. They met each other for the first time in 1994 but started dating in 1998. Jen and Brad tied the knot in 2000.

However, their marriage ended in 2005. Rumours had spread that Pitt was enchanted by his Mr & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. It was also said that he cheated on the Friends alum with her. However, there was another narrative at that time which made the rounds.

It was said that Brad Pitt left Jennifer Aniston because she wouldn’t give him kids. But now, the Murder Mystery actress has set the record straight. She blasted all these claims and revealed that she tried everything to have kids, including IVF and more, but couldn’t have them. An insider revealed that Pitt respects Aniston’s decision to come clean about this and supports her.

However, there was a time when Brad Pitt said that marriage with Jennifer Aniston was dull. While speaking with Parade magazine in 2011, the actor gave a description of his time with his ex-wife. “I wasn’t living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t,” the Bullet Train actor said.

He also went on to say that marriage with Angelina Jolie ‘satisfied’ him. Later, his comments received a major backlash from fans, which led to him explaining what he meant. He issued a statement where he said, “Jen (Jennifer) is an incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship I value greatly.”

“The point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull to myself, and that, I am responsible for,” Brad Pitt added. No matter what, he and Jennifer Aniston have remained good friends even after their divorce.

