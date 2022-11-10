Jennifer Aniston has reminded us how to channel your sultry side by putting on a seductive show through her outfits for her new magazine cover. The Friend alum has been an inspiration for fashionistas. Her role as Rachel in the 90s hit sitcom paved the way for many iconic looks.

But, even off-screen, Aniston has worked her magic through her red carpet looks, casual outfits, and in this case, a photo shoot. It includes a few different outfits donned by the Murder Mystery actress, and each is as s*xy as the next.

But our favourite, and of many others, is the itty-bitty bra one. Certainly, the actress is not here to dance around the truth, and this outfit sends that message to us. For the cover of Allure, Jennifer looked s*xier than ever in Chanel’s bra that barely covered her assets.

Jennifer Aniston paired it with a matching thong. She put her toned abs, chiseled arms, and tiny waist on display. When it comes to her hairdo, Aniston led light brown highlighted strands down with a parting in the middle. The Morning Show star went natural with the rest of the look, with minimal makeup and accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allure Magazine (@allure)

She struck a pose that stretched her abs further, with one hand over her hand and another on her waist. The actress has left us and everyone speechless with this look. But if that wasn’t enough, Aniston served some more sultry outfits, including a black backless dress and a red cut-out bodysuit.

She also posed in a tan metallic bra top with a pair of high-waisted white leather pants. The Chanel bra is as iconic as it is, and Jennifer Aniston wearing it for her magazine cover makes it all the more.

