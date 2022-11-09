Shakira is one of the most popular singers in the world. She became a massive hit with ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ in 2005 and ever since then there has been no looking back for her. The Waka Waka singer is 45-year-old and doesn’t look a day beyond 25 because of her fit body and flawless skin. Now Burberry took to their Instagram handle and shared the picture of the Colombian singer where she’s wearing a transparent tulle dress exposing her inner-wear and curves and all we can say is ‘Yaha hum pighal gaye’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shakira is massively popular on social media with over 77 million followers on her Instagram. The singer often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life on the photo-sharing site to the fans and keeps them entertained.

Now talking about her latest fashion affair, the singer shared a picture on her Instagram with British designer brand Burberry in collaboration where Shakira is seen wearing a transparent tulle dress exposing her inner wear and curves.

In the picture, Shakira is wearing a tulle signature Burberry bodysuit inside and has paired it with a embellished turtleneck rhinestone dress to finish off the look. The Colombian singer is promoting the brand’s new ‘The Night Before’ collection and is looking ethereal in it.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer accessorised the look with big rhinestone earrings that she paired with rust golden bracelets. She also carried a Burberry bag to give it a glam touch to her chic outfit while donning a high sleek ponytail to complete the look.

For makeup, Shakira went subtle with soft golden smokey glam on the eyes and nude lips. Take a look at her picture below:

Aur yaha hum pighal gaye!

What are your thoughts on Shakira’s latest fashion affair with Burberry? Tell us in the comments below.

