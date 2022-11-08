The Council Of Fashion Designers of America hosted its CFDA award night yesterday and the Kardashian family attended the party by putting their best fashion foot forward. However, it has to be Khloe Kardashian who stole the show like the f*cking goddess that she is and dazzled in her attire. Check out as we decode it.

Khloe is one of the most fashionable personalities who never misses a chance to show off her sartorial choices. Her bold picks and unique colour combination outfits often become the main topic amongst fashion enthusiasts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday, Khloe Kardashian opted for a half high-neck collared golden metallic-bronze coloured latex-finished bodycon dress that featured a long trail and cut-out detailing. Khloe gave a quick peek into her busty assets through that cut-out as the side of her one b**b was quite visible. One side of the dress had a full sleeve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cfda (@cfda)

Khloe Kardashian opted for a neat and sleek high bun and for makeup, she chose it to be a glam one. With a tanned foundation, cut-crease contour, blushed cheeks, black smokey eyes with a soft winged finish, false lashes, and light brown matte lip shade, she completed the whole look. In the whole look, she flaunted her n*pples like a pro.

Well, clearly Khloe Kardashian ate and left no crumbs on the white carpet yesterday. She literally stole the show!

What are your thoughts about Khloe Kardashian’s fashion sense and yesterday’s look? Let us know in the comments below.

For more fashion news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Nysa Devgan Exudes A S*xy Royal Princess Vibe In An Ice-Blue Coloured Lehenga Choli, Making It A Perfect Pick For Your Bridesmaid Look

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram