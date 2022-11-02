Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in the bay! The Global icon has returned to her homeland after 3 long years and has been expressing her excitement via social media. Reportedly, the Bajirao Mastani actress is in Mumbai owing to some professional commitments. She is expected to meet director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for their upcoming project. Apart from that she will also launch her hair care brand in India. This afternoon, PeeCee made a stunning appearance leaving netizens going gaga.

PCJ is currently enjoying the best phase of her life – motherhood. The actress along with her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl via surrogacy whom they’ve named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For her latest outing, Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked chic as she opted for a white crop top and paired it with off-white flared pants. While she sported a causal yet comfy look, it was her accessories that stole the show. PCJ paired her look with oversized sunglasses while letting her tresses down. Keeping her make-up nude, she opted for minimal accessories including two bracelets in two hands and a pair of stud earrings.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas amped her look as she sported gems across her b**bs that were clearly visible through the cut-out in the crop top. The gems stole the looks as it seems to be holding the assets together. While this surely looks cool, we can’t help tell all the fashion influencers to grab their hands on a pair and add it to their wardrobe.

Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks visibly happy as she poses for paps with a bright smile. Since the actress has returned to India after 3 long years, many were expecting that she’d bring her daughter along with her. But looks like, the baby Jonas is enjoying some we time with daddy dearest Nick Jonas.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ coolest accessories?

Must Read: When Priyanka Chopra Flaunted Her Boasting Cleav*ge & Hourglass Figure In A Thigh-High Slit Dress Proving There’s No One Who Could Pull Off Plunging Neckline Better Than Her!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram