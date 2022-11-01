The end of October is marked by Halloween, which is an important day for Hollywood to wear costumes without having to work. Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Joe Jonas, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and more brought their A-game this year by dressing up in intricate outfits.

We have compiled a list of the ten best Halloween 2022 costumes worn by celebrities. It is surprising to see how many of them went with mystical characters this year. Let’s take a look.

Kim Kardashian

We have to start with Kim. The SKIMS founder is indeed a fashion mogul who never misses the mark. This year, she decided to go as Marvel’s X-Men character Mystique. The blue latex suit and the red hair looked amazing. (Fun fact: Kim went to a party in this outfit, thinking it was a costume party, but it wasn’t.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Lizzo

After Kim Kardashian, the Halloween costume that we liked the most was Lizzo. The singer slayed the Miss Piggy look in an almost n*ked outfit. She flaunted her beautiful skin by recreating one of the character’s iconic photoshoots from the 1980s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Joe Jonas

While his younger brother Frankie Jonas went as Joe, the Camp Rock actor decided to go as Flor from Progressive. He posted photos of him rocking Flo’s uniform as well as her characteristic brown hair and red lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

Hailey Bieber

Much like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber also never fails to charm us with her fashion choices, even if it’s for Halloween. The model went the classic way by dressing up as a vampire. We are in love with fake blood, makeup, and jewelry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Shawn Mendes

Of course, Shawn went as Indiana Jones. The singer shared photos of him dressed up in the iconic vest and pants worn by the character. He left his chest bare and flaunted his abs. Mendes also wore a hat and carried a satchel. He was accompanied by Winnie Harlow, who went as Queen Cleopatra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

Janelle Monae

One of the best costumes of Halloween 2022 has to be that worn by Monae. The effort she has put into the outfit is quite visible. The singer pulled off a stunning full-body transformation into Diva Plavalaguna, the alien singer from The Fifth Element.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janelle “Jane” Monáe (@janellemonae)

Rebel Wilson

The Jojo Rabbit actress went with a classic costume that can never go wrong. She and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma dressed up as the twins from The Shining, and both look super creepy, which is a good thing here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Kylie Jenner

Besides Kim Kardashian, the other person from the Kardashian-Jenner clan who owned Halloween 2022 is Kylie. The youngest sister knows how to go the extra mile. She had multiple costumes, but the one we like the most is the red latex space cowgirl outfit.

Kylie Jenner has won halloween for me 100% pic.twitter.com/ZbLAe87Ra1 — Eboni🤍 (@VersaceVenus_) October 31, 2022

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch

The Riverdale ladies decided to go with a trio costume this year, and they didn’t disappoint. All three of them dressed up like the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart)

Diddy

Last but not least is rapper Diddy. It is not just us who are fans of his Joker costume but so is everyone. Other than it looking exactly like the one from The Dark Knight, it was also a hit acting that added extra charm to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

Whose costume amongst Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Lizzo and others did you like the most?

