Black Adam managed to have a decent enough Monday as 1 crore* more came in. The film is coming off a long holiday period after been released on a Thursday a couple of weeks back, and hence it all boiled down to whether it would manage to sustain itself, now that the weekdays have kick-started. Thankfully, the drop wasn’t huge and as the footfalls are still there, albeit selectively and at major centers of the country.

In fact had the competition from newer releases [Ram Setu, Thank God] been stronger then Black Adam would have struggled to just about go past this week. However, since it hasn’t really lost too many screens and shows during the weekdays as well, there is added moolah coming in. Of course, it’s still collecting lesser than Thank God but then that too could change before the start of the weekend. The film which is doing the best though when it comes to the daily footfalls is Kantara [Hindi] and by the coming weekend, it would also start collecting the most too.

Coming back to Black Adam, the film has now accumulated 43 crores* and from here the daily drops would be minimal. That would allow the film to be in 45.5-46 crores range by the time the week is through and then it would be about some sort of collections trickling in on a daily basis which would help it push past the 50 crores mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

